ALTON - An Alton Police officer was involved in a terrible collision overnight that occurred in the 2500 block of Broadway in Alton after a chase assistance with another police agency. The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Monday in the Cabinet Solutions business area in Alton.

It took first responders at the scene more than an hour to cut the individual trapped in the vehicle out of the car. Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded quickly to the scene.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido was at the scene. The officer was removed from the car around 5 a.m. Monday. Emergency crews cut the roof off the police car to remove him.

An ARCH helicopter was landed on Broadway and the person was removed and taken to a St. Louis hospital. Ameren Illinois officials were also at the scene because power was taken out.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area because the road is now closed.

Chief Pulido said he was en route to the St. Louis area hospital to be with the officer.

