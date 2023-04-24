ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford has announced that on April 23, 2023, during the evening hours, the Alton Police Department was notified of a missing person identified as Madalyn K. Shafer.

Chief Ford said Madalyn was last seen by a friend at 11 a.m. on April 23, 2023. The friend had not seen Madalyn for most of the day and was unable to contact her. The friend also noted that Madalyn’s vehicle was missing from her residence.

Madalyn is described as a 26-year-old white female from Alton. She is approximately five feet ten inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last observed wearing blue plaid pajama pants, a blue t-shirt with “Special Olympics” on the front, and white Croc-style shoes. She has three tattoos one on each of her thighs of a Tarot Card and one on her abdomen of the Staff of David.

Madalyn’s vehicle, a white, Toyota Rav 4, was located unoccupied today outside the city limits of Alton.

Friends and family are concerned for Madalyn’s well-being. The Alton Police Department is asking for anyone with information as to Madalyn’s whereabouts to please contact Det. Sgt. Andrew Pierson at 618-463-3505 Ext. 671.

