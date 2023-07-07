EAST ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Federal Court in St. Louis announced today that Jeremy P. Devaisher, 42, of Brighton, was sentenced to 130 months in prison for methamphetamine-related charges on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

He was fined $200 and must also pay $100 in special assessments. Following his release from federal prison, Devaisher must complete five years of supervised release. Devaisher was arrested in Alton in January of 2022, while he was still on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

“Methamphetamine is dangerously addictive, it ruins lives, and it harms communities across southern Illinois,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “We work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to ensure that repeat offenders face heightened penalties for choosing crime over peaceful rehabilitation.”

“I am incredibly proud of the Alton Police Officers who helped put a stop to Devaisher’s distribution of methamphetamine,” said Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford. “This case truly highlights the excellent working relationship that the Alton Police Department shares with our federal law enforcement partners, including the prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

Officers from the Alton Police Department were conducting a traffic stop of a vehicle that Devaisher was a passenger in when the vehicle suddenly pulled into a residential driveway. Devaisher exited the vehicle, refused the officer’s commands to stop and stay with the vehicle, and then attempted to enter the residence, which did not belong to him.

Once Devaisher entered the house he was tased, arrested, and discovered to be in possession of a large amount of crystal methamphetamine and packaging materials for drug distribution.

A federal grand jury indicted Devaisher on March 22, 2022, with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and he pled guilty on March 20, 2023.

The Alton Police Department conducted the investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted forensic chemistry testing, and Assistant United States Attorney John Trippi prosecuted the case.

