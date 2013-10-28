The Alton Police Department is raising funds to add a second Police K-9 to the force and K-9 Supporter T-shirts are now available for purchase! Get your K-9 T-shirt in the Records Department from 8am to 3pm on Monday-Friday. The t-shirts are $10 each and sizes range from small to 3X.

Donations can also be made to the Alton Police K9 Fund and sent to the Alton Police Department, or you can use PayPal on our website: www.altonpolice.com. No donation is too small!

Article continues after sponsor message

Click Here to View Flyer

More like this: