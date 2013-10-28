The Alton Police Department is raising funds to add a second Police K-9 to the force and K-9 Supporter T-shirts are now available for purchase! Get your K-9 T-shirt in the Records Department from 8am to 3pm on Monday-Friday. The t-shirts are $10 each and sizes range from small to 3X. 

Donations can also be made to the Alton Police K9 Fund and sent to the Alton Police Department, or you can use PayPal on our website: www.altonpolice.comNo donation is too small!

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Click Here to View Flyer

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Narcotics Investigation Results in Arrests in Bethalto

Jul 25, 2023 - 19-Year-Old Alton Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Wood River Case

Aug 11, 2023 - Carlinville Police Probe Robbery At Gunpoint At Casey's

Sep 22, 2023 - Charges Filed Over Fatal Traffic Crash After Supsect Flees Scene

Sep 11, 2023 - Local Politicians Remember 9/11, Edwardsville Conducts Flag Lowering

 