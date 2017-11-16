Alton Police journey close to home for early morning crash Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Alton Police Department didn't have far to go when it responded to a crash at the corner of Broadway and Washington about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. Article continues after sponsor message The Alton Fire Department was not called to the scene, and the fire department said thankfully, there were no injuries reported. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football