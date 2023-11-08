ALTON - The Alton Police Department immediately responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired in the 900 block of East Seventh Street in Alton at 9:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, and discovered an adult male had been struck by gunfire while in a residence.



"He was transported by the Alton Fire Department to a local hospital and subsequently flown to a St. Louis area hospital," Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said. "He was later pronounced deceased at the St. Louis area hospital."

"Preliminary investigation has revealed this to be a domestic-related incident. There is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the public."

Ford continued and said: "Detectives of the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division worked throughout the night and are still following up on leads this morning. They have been assisted by the Illinois State Police, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office."

Anyone with information in regards to the shooting is asked to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext.634.

