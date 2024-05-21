ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford released information on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, about an incident that occurred at approximately 10:31 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Argosy Casino.

Chief Ford said at that time the Alton Police Department was contacted by Argosy Casino security staff regarding an aggravated battery incident that occurred between two patrons of the casino.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a patron was sitting at a gaming table when another patron approached him from behind and struck him in the face with his hand while holding a box cutter," Chief Ford said. "The suspect patron immediately ran away with the victim patron giving chase. The suspect patron was able to exit the casino and flee the area.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The victim sustained a minor, non-life threatening injury as a result of being struck. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released. No other patrons of the casino were harmed."

Chief Ford said this appears to be an isolated incident with the victim being an intended target. The consistently safe operations of Argosy Casino continued immediately after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505.

More like this: