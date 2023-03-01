ALTON - At approximately 7:47 p.m. Tuesday, the Alton Police Department received multiple reports of gunshots fired. Officers responded and located physical evidence of gunshots fired in the area of Union Street and Silver Street.

Officers did not locate anyone injured by the gunfire or damage to property. While officers were in the area, they observed a vehicle flee at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle chose not to stop and instead attempted to flee and elude officers.

Ultimately, the vehicle stopped in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Officers were able to locate the driver and take him into custody.

A firearm was also recovered. He is currently in custody at the Alton Police Department jail. Wednesday afternoon the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and charged the driver, Elvin T. Doss, with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, and Driving While License Revoked.

Bond has been set at $ 50,000.

