ALTON - The Alton Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:41 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2023, in the 2000 block of Agnes Street in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said officers and detectives as well as members of the Alton Fire Department arrived and located the victim. The victim was provided with immediate medical attention on scene and then transported by the Alton Fire Department to a local hospital.

The victim was later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment.

There is no known threat to the public at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing with detectives following up on all available information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505, extension 634.

