ALTON - Alton Police investigated a call at 7:43 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, after a report of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Tara Ave., Alton, Illinois.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said officers arrived and determined that a verbal argument had escalated into a physical altercation between a male and female at the residence.

"During the altercation, the male subject was injured," Chief Ford said. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later released with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing at this time."