ALTON - Sgt. Manny Espinoza and Officer Steven Vaughn of the Alton Police Department engaged with local youths at the Alton YWCA’s “Career Cruisin” event recently. The officers participated in the event, aimed at providing career insights to young attendees.

Held at the Alton YWCA, the “Career Cruisin” event offered an opportunity for the community's youth to explore various career paths.

Sgt. Espinoza and Officer Vaughn represented the Alton Police Department, sharing their experiences and answering questions about careers in law enforcement.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We had a great time being there and interacting with area youths," Sgt. Espinoza said.

The officers emphasized the department's continuous search for new recruits, hoping to inspire some of the young attendees to consider a future in policing.

The Alton Police Department frequently engages in community events like these to build relationships and foster interest in public service careers.