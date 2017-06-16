ALTON - Alton Police continue a massive effort to work on drug-related warrants.

At 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Annex Street in Alton, another raid was conducted along with others in the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System group.

Charges were issued against the following:

Kevin Postalwait, 55, of the 1600 block of Annex Street for 3 counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis. Bail for Postalwait was set at $250,000.

Joseph A. Garcia, 49, of the 1600 block of Annex Street for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Bail for Garcia was set at $75,000.

Tranne N. Britton, 50 of the 1400 block of 8th Street in Cottage Hills, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and bond for her was set at $30,000.

Alton Police Lt. Jarrett Ford said the arrests were because of a methamphetamine focused drug investigation focused in the 1600 block of Annex Street.

