ALTON - Alton Police Department and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) officers executed a drug-related search warrant in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Alton around 8:39 a.m. Thursday and have a suspect in custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"We have one person detained and due to evidence found at the scene, we are holding that person at the Alton Police Department before presenting info to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office," Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

More like this:

2 days ago - Alton Police Department Awarded Over $800,000 In Grants To Address Crime And Equipment Needs

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Seek Information Regarding Missing Person

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

3 days ago - Rep. Elik Files Bill To Protect Private Information Of Law-Abiding Gun Owners

 