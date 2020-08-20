Alton Police, ILEAS Members, Execute Drug-Related Search Warrant On Johnson Street, One In Custody Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Alton Police Department and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) officers executed a drug-related search warrant in the 2300 block of Johnson Street in Alton around 8:39 a.m. Thursday and have a suspect in custody. Article continues after sponsor message "We have one person detained and due to evidence found at the scene, we are holding that person at the Alton Police Department before presenting info to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office," Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip