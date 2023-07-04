ALTON - Alton Police has provided an update on the fatal shooting in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Alton on July 2, 2023.

Alton Police received the call at 12:49 a.m. and Alton Police Officers, in addition to officers with the Cross River Crimes Task Force who were in Alton for unrelated reasons, immediately responded to the scene and determined that 33-year-old Nathan A. Brown of Alton, had been shot and ultimately died. Officers were also able to immediately locate 20-year-old Neko J. Walker of Alton, who was determined to be responsible for discharging the firearm and causing Brown’s death.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said Tuesday, the facts of the case were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Neko Walker with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. Bail was set by the Honorable Judge Slemer at $83,000. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to issue further charges against Walker who reportedly discharged a firearm during the incident and struck Brown, concluding that Walker’s actions were not otherwise in violation of applicable Illinois criminal laws. A description of the specific evidence reviewed to reach this conclusion cannot be released now due to the pending criminal case against Walker, who is to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

Brown and Walker are related. This was not a random act of violence. Once again, our condolences to the many family members affected by this incident.

"The Alton Police Department would also like to again express gratitude to all of the many agencies who assisted in the investigation," Chief Ford said. "Those agencies include the many officers/departments who are part of the Cross River Crimes Task Force, including but not limited to the East Alton Police Department, Wood River Police Department, Granite City Police Department, Pontoon Beach Police Department, Bethalto Police Department, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office. It also includes the Illinois State Police, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office."

More like this:

Related Video: