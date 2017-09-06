ALTON - The Alton Police Department reported an overall quiet Labor Day Weekend, with the exception of a large altercation at the Circle Gas Station located on Central Avenue early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said a group of more than a dozen people gathered at the gas station for what he believes was a previously-organized fight. During an altercation, Simmons said one man hit his head after being punched and falling down. That man was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. After sirens were heard, Simmons said everyone rushed to their cars and left, with the passenger of one vehicle firing as many as five rounds from a gun out the window.

Simmons said the gunfire was possibly aimed toward another vehicle that was in proximity to gas pumps. Simmons said weapon discharges toward those pumps were "very alarming," but said the pumps most likely did not suffer damage as a result of the weapon being discharged. Early reports stated gunfire damaged the pumps, but Simmons said he believed it was caused by something else.

As of now, the Alton Police Department is evaluating surveillance footage from that evening, and detectives are working toward identifying those involved and bringing them in for interviews to determine the complete story.

Possible charges in this incident include felony mob action, aggravated battery (since it took place on the property of a business) and aggravated discharge, among several others.

