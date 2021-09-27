ALTON - The Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department both responded to a serious traffic crash in the 1200 block of Central Avenue in Alton on Monday morning.

The call to first responders came at 11:26 a.m.

This is the statement from Alton Police Department Chief Marcos Pulido:

"At 11:26 on Monday, September 27th, 2021, Alton Police Officers and the Alton Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Central Avenue, in reference to a traffic crash with injuries. After officers arrived on the scene, the following preliminary information was obtained.

"A tan Jaguar passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Central Avenue, approaching Royal Street, when a gray Ford Escort began to enter the roadway of Central Avenue, from Royal Street into the path of the Jaguar.

"At that time, the front end of the Jaguar collided with the driver’s side of the Ford Escort. Extensive damage was sustained to both vehicles. The driver of the Ford Escort had to be extricated by the Alton Fire Department and later transported to an Alton area hospital. That driver was then transported to a St. Louis area hospital by an air ambulance. That driver’s condition is not known at this time. The investigation is still ongoing."



