ALTON - In light of a recent spike in positive COVID-19 test results, the Alton Police Department is expanding safety precautions to continue to protect officers and the public.

The City of Alton presently has 311 total COVID-19 cases. Madison County has reported 2,254 total COVID-19 cases and 73 deaths. In the daily update on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, Madison County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period from Monday, Aug. 3.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said effective immediately, public access to the Law Enforcement Center is restricted to individuals conducting official police business only. Until further notice, fingerprints for background investigations will be unavailable and record search requests must be submitted online.

Additionally, the Madison County Clerk of the Court’s Alton Office will be closed, and all court proceedings that were scheduled to be heard in Alton have been continued until further notice.

Alton Police Chief Simmons said, “While there are Alton Police Officers who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, there has been no interruption to emergency services provided daily by the Alton Police Department.”

The City of Alton is working closely with the Madison County Health Department to ensure the safety of all its workers throughout this pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to encourage the public to use safety precautions and says everyone should “wash hands often, avoid close contact with individuals by remaining at least six feet apart when outside your home, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others, cover coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect, and monitor your health daily.”

For a complete listing of personal precautions and tips for living or current statistics during this pandemic, individuals can visit the CDC website at:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or the Illinois Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

