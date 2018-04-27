ALTON - Narcotics detectives with the Alton Police Department, working in relationship with ILEAS, executed a warrant in the 1600 block of Clawson Street, near College Avenue in Alton, Friday morning.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the search resulted in two individuals being taken into to custody as well as narcotics and narcotics evidence being found in the house, which is within 1,000 feet of the SIUE Dental School but just down the road from Horace Mann Elementary School and Upper Alton Baptist Church and Preschool.

Simmons said the warrant was a result of about ten days of work from the department's drug unit.

The names of the individuals will not be released until each has been formally charged.

Simmons added that having just served a warrant only a few days ago on 9th Street in Alton, it’s great to see the department getting back into their groove after working the Bonnie Woodward case.

