ALTON – The Alton Police Department is welcoming its fifth officer hired through its recent lateral hiring initiative, which was approved by the city in 2017.

Through its Lateral Entry Program, officers from other departments are able to be brought into the ranks of the Alton Police Department with their full ranking, assuming they meet certain qualifications. Through this process, the department was able to welcome Matthew Tranter aboard. Tranter comes from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office, having formerly worked for the police departments of Bunker Hill, Mt. Olive and Staunton. Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said Tranter received glowing recommendations from each department for which he worked. He is a graduate of Staunton High School as well as Missouri Baptist University.

Hejna said the department is seeking more officers to be hired through its new lateral policy. Anyone interested must have been employed within the last three years as a full-time officer for at least 18 months in total. They must have a bachelor's degree or an associate's degree coupled with at least three years of full-time law enforcement experience. Applicants must have completed their probationary program through their former departments and be at least 21, but not older than 35.

More information on the department's Lateral Entry Program can be found here: https://bsaonline.com/HrPositions/Details?uid=2538&SalaryRange=-&Title=False&MunicipalityFilters=2538%3a%3aCity+of+Alton&HideAppliedTo=False&RecordKey=448

