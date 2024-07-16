ALTON - The Alton Police Department is looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Howard L. Williamson, 54 years old, was reported missing on July 2, 2024. Williamson is a white male who is approximately 5’11’’ and 150 pounds.

He was last seen at 5 a.m. on June 22, 2024, walking in the 1900 block of Brown Street in Alton. He was wearing a black newsboy hat, a light-colored short-sleeved shirt and dark pants, and he was carrying a cane.

The Alton Police Department asks anyone with information about Williamson’s whereabouts to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3552.