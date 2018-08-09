ALTON - The Alton Police Department has arrested the cab driver stabbing suspect, Arthur A. Smallwood, 54, of Alton, Chief Jake Simmons said late today.

An alert Alton Police Officer Bailey noticed Smallwood in the 2500 block of College Avenue in Alton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and was able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

The chief said the department worked tirelessly through the day with the investigation on Thursday and an arrest was made.

Alton Police spokesperson Emily Hejna said the Patrol Division did a great job in the Smallwood investigation and apprehension.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced this afternoon that an official arrest warrant has been issued for Arthur E. Smallwood for Attempted First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police investigation revealed that Smallwood stabbed the victim, a cab driver for Alton’s Best Cabs, over 12 times causing multiple lacerations to the victim’s back, shoulder and neck. The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

