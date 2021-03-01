ALTON - Alton Police Department reported on Friday evening, February 26, 2021, it was notified that a precious small Yorkshire Terrier dog, named “Carl,” had been physically abused. The Alton Police Department was provided video of the reported abuse to Carl.

An investigation ensued, resulting in several interviews, which also included being certain when and where this horrible abuse actually occurred. This abuse was determined to have occurred at a residence in Alton, on February 11, 2021. As a result of the investigation, today, March 1, 2021, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged: Lance L. Small, a 39-year-old white male, of the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, Granite City, with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

The Honorable Judge Schroeder set bail for Lance Small at $50,000.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido reported at this time, Lance Small is not in custody. The Alton Police Department, the Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department have responded to several addresses in the Metro-East area attempting to locate Lance Small, to no avail.

If you know Lance Small's current whereabouts, please call the police.

"Carl has been treated by a local veterinary’s office and is currently being cared for," Pulido said. "Carl still has a path of recovery but we are thankful for the excellent care he has already received."

Pulido continued: "The Alton Police Department would like to thank everyone for the outpouring support and concern for Carl. This support and concern includes the veterinary’s office and rescue group who began the immediate care for Carl, after this horrible abuse became known to them."

Anyone with any information about Small's whereabouts, contact Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505

***The Alton Police Department does not have a current booking photograph for Lance Small.***

