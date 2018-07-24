ALTON - After accepting the challenge from the Pevely Police Department, the Alton Police Department dropped their lip sync video of this afternoon with the help of lots of community participants.

The Alton Police Department posted their “Happy” lip sync video on their Facebook page thanking everyone who helped with the project.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with this project, but a special thanks to The Unseen Stars for producing and editing this video for us. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed working with everyone in the community. We also hope the Alton Police Departments in Alton, Texas, and Alton, New Hampshire, will accept the challenge to get out in their communities and show them just how "Happy" they are too,” the post reads.

Many other police departments across the country have done videos of their officers lip syncing to popular songs. Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the trend started with one officer in his patrol car, and says it is a way to humanize police officers. Unlike many departments across the country, however, the Alton Police Department left their patrol cruisers and their station to go into the community they serve and protect.

“The police department itself has really been directing this and taking the reigns,” videographer Joe Moran said. “It was a massive event. They called to block the street and set everything up. I wouldn't have even known who to call to get that done. I probably would have called them.”

"The process of making the video was amazing and unexpected,"Officer Hejna said."Every officer who participated had an experience with the community they just wouldn’t have had otherwise. We were nervous when Pevely PD challenges us, but it was more than I could’ve ever hoped for. I cannot thank the community enough for their support as we interrupted lunches and slowed traffic to get the great shots we did! Working with Joe Moran with The Unseen Stars was beyond amazing! Anything I asked; he did without hesitation. And, so many times we were thinking the same thing before the other even started talking. I would recommend him to anyone looking for videography."

