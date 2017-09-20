ALTON - Two men from Alton and another two men from St. Louis were arrested Tuesday afternoon after being found in a stolen vehicle.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the four men were found in the car, which was reported stolen from Warrensburg, Missouri, a college town 40 minutes east of Kansas City, after they parked it outside the BP Amoco station near the police station. Simmons said the car was located using a GPS service from within the car as well as the cameras at the gas station.

Simmons said a fifth individual was also found in the vehicle, but he was released without charges. Simmons said the fifth man was released from the Alton Jail the previous evening after being admitted for driving on a revoked license. Simmons said he believed that individual was attempting to get a ride from the others.

Police believe the men stole the car following a party in Warrensburg.

The identities of the men will be released once they are formally charged, Simmons said, but said they were all in their late teens and early 20s.

A second car, also stolen from Warrensburg, is still missing. Simmons said his department is still working on locating that vehicle.

