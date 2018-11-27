ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments were busy with a pair of incidents Monday night, one an alleged bomb threat at Argosy Casino and the other with a suspect smashing counters and taking jewelry at Kay's Jewelers at 1702 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton.

Chief Jake Simmons said early Tuesday the suspect ran eastbound from Kay's Jewelers.

"We will be checking surveillance cameras in the area and bridge cameras this morning," Chief Simmons said. "We will have more, including suspect information, later today. We believe the bomb threat was a rouse."

Argosy was blocked off Monday night for a period while Alton Police and Fire Departments investigated.

More information is expected to be released soon about the robbery suspect after video cameras are analyzed.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

