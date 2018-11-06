ALTON - The Alton Police Department will once again be participating in the No Shave November for charity.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said today: "Do not be startled when seeing an Alton Police officer sporting a beard. This will be the sixth year doing this. Every officer donates money to be allowed to grow a beard during November. Several dispatchers jailers and records personnel, also are donating money. The women donating can dress down on Fridays during the month(s). A few officers have doubled their donation so that they can continue growing a beard during the month of December."

Chief Simmons said money from the Alton Police donations have been used in the past for "Summons of Joy," which instead of issuing traffic related equipment violation citations, officers provide a gift card to the driver from Target, Schnuck's or Aldi's to assist families during the holidays.

Donations in the past also included money to the local food pantry, the Salvation Army and providing free gas at a local service station.

"This is yet another example of your police department working within the community to create and promote positive interaction with the public we serve," Chief Simmons said. "This year a decision has not been made regarding what to spend the money on."

Chief Simmons said on a side note the Alton Police Department this morning presented the Oasis Women's shelter a donation of $845, which was money raised from the Fifth Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.

