ALTON - The Alton Police has been notified of a local scam where people call individuals claiming to be the police department to notify them of active warrants for their arrest.

Alton Police said the people involved in the scam are tricky and make their caller ID look like it originates from the Alton PD.

“We will not call anyone to notify them of an active warrant for their arrest,” Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. “That is not our style.”

Chief Pulido urged local residents to not fall for the scam and contact the Alton Police with any information they can provide if it continues.

