ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged armed carjacking.

The carjacking took place at around 9:45 p.m. on January 11, 2018, in the 600 block of E. Fourth Street. The suspects were described as two black males, with bandanas over their faces, armed with handguns. The vehicle is described as a 2016 White Kia Sportage. No injuries were reported.

No other information at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident are encouraged to contact Alton Police Department at 1-(618) 463-3505.