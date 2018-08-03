Alton Police Department investigates report of 79-year-old male seriously injured early Friday
August 3, 2018 2:20 PM
ALTON - The Alton Police Department received a report today that a 79-year-old male was seriously injured in the 1100 block of Vernie in Alton early Friday.
"It is too early in the investigation to know the cause of the injuries," said Emily Hejna, a spokesperson for the Alton Police Department. "The man is being treated at a St. Louis hospital."
