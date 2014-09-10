As Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons has spent time talking with people over the last year, he learned that not many people knew October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

So, the Alton Police Department is joining forces with the Oasis Women’s Center of Alton to shed light on such an important topic. “Last October, when we put the purple ribbons on our squad cars, no one knew what it was about. Sure, it spurred a lot of good conversation, but it really bothered me. So, I decided we should do something to raise awareness,” commented Chief Simmons.

Simmons continued by saying, “My wife, Shelly, along with Barb Buhs (wife of Alton Police Sergeant Terry Buhs), Janice Dunphy and PJ Bollini have all worked very hard to make this event happen. I really hope they know how much we all appreciate their efforts.”

Thursday, September 18, 2014 will mark the first Domestic Violence Awareness Walk hosted by the Alton Police Department.

Walkers will park at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater for registration (that begins at 6 p.m.) and then be shuttled to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church where they will enjoy live music by the Marquette Catholic High School Choir. At 7 p.m. the group will walk together from Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church back to the Amphitheater, approximately one mile.

Once back at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, walkers will be seated for a photo and listen to testimonials from Domestic Violence Survivors in an attempt to educate the community of the impact living in an abusive situation.

A donation of $5 is requested from each adult walker and all money raised will directly benefit the Oasis Women’s Center of Alton.

The Oasis Women’s Center of Alton is a not-for-profit organization serving approximately 1,000 women and children victims of Domestic Violence annually in Alton since 1978. The Oasis Women’s Center also serves other communities in Madison County as well as Jersey, Greene and Macoupin Counties.

Oasis services include, but are not limited to, a 24-hour help hotline, individual and group education and support for adults and children, as well as a job club to help women find work, childcare, and transportation to work.

It is the goal of the Oasis Women’s Center to empower women to better themselves as no person should have to live in fear of Domestic Violence.

