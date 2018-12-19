ALTON – Outside of the Summons of Joy, which gives people across Alton gift cards instead of tickets when stopped for minor infractions, the Alton Police Department's No-Shave November is also contributing to furry friends.

The police department donated goods to local animal shelters with the portion of the No-Shave November money raised by the department not used for the Summons of Joy Program. The money comes from the pockets of officers who donated at least $20 for the privilege to not have to shave in the month of November. Officers could continue this into December for an additional $20. Alton Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the decision to donate to local animal shelters was the consensus of the officers who participated in the program.

At 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, officers donated some of the goods collected from the funding to Hope Animal Rescues in Godfrey. Some of the donated good are also destined for the 5A's as well.

