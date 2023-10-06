ALTON - The Alton Police Department was called to the 2200 block of Edwards Street on Friday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2023, to conduct a death investigation.

APD responded around 2 p.m. and conducted a preliminary investigation. While the investigation is still ongoing, the department said they didn’t immediately discover anything to suggest foul play.

“The preliminary investigation did not reveal any obvious evidence of foul play or criminal activity,” Police Chief Jarrett Ford said.

APD and the Madison County Coroner will handle the investigation.