Alton, IL - The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services announced this week that the Alton Police Department is a recipient of a 2010 Secure Our Schools grant award in the amount of $112,229. The grant will be utilized to install a new security system at the Alton Middle School campus located at 2200 College Ave. Alton, Illinois.

Secure Our Schools grants provide funding to state, local and tribal governments to assist with the purchase and development of school safety resources based upon a comprehensive approach to preventing school violence and individualized to the needs of the schools. The funding allows recipients an opportunity to establish and enhance a variety of school safety equipment and/or programs.



One of only seven Secure Our Schools grant recipients in the State of Illinois, the Alton Police Department applied to install 48 security cameras and a corresponding video server system at the Alton Middle School campus. The department worked in partnership with the Alton School District to assess security needs and develop a plan for implementing a comprehensive surveillance system. The Alton Middle School campus houses approximately 1,475 students and 174 staff members who will all benefit from this new grant.

Alton Police Chief David Hayes said, "I would like to thank Kristie Baumgartner from the Alton School District for her valuable assistance in pursuing this grant. This new security system will provide surveillance in all of the Alton Middle School's buildings and will assist the Police Department and the school staff in providing a safer learning environment for the children"

David Elson, Alton School District Superintendant, praised the Alton Police Department for their efforts in acquiring the grant funds. "We are very thankful to the Alton Police Department and especially Chief Hayes for this outstanding opportunity to enhance security at AIton Middle School. We pride ourselves on operating safe schools and the successful paItnership we have with the AIton Police Depaltment is imperative," added Elson.

Alton Mayor Tom Hoechst said, "This is a good example ofthe School District and the City working

together to solve problems in our community."

