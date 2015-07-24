The United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Stephen R. Wigginton, announced today that Luke Xavier Lore, 47, formerly of Saint Louis, Missouri, was indicted on July 22, 2015, by a federal grand jury in the United States District Court in East Saint Louis, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lore was charged with two counts of Attempting to Acquire or Obtain a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Forgery, Deception or Subterfuge. The charges carry maximum penalties of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release. Lore is detained, that is, held without bond, pending trial.

The case was investigated by Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the Alton Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Liam Coonan.

The indictment alleges that on or about February 2, 2015, in Madison County, and on or about April 6, 2015, in Saint Clair County, Lore forged prescriptions and attempted to have them passed at pharmacies. In February, as alleged, he attempted to illegally obtain Hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance, and Alprazolam (trade name: Xanax), a Schedule IV controlled substance. In April, as alleged, he attempted to illegally obtain Hydrocodone (trade name: Norco).