ALTON - The Alton Police Department continues to investigate an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night in the parking lot of the old Sears building at Alton Square Mall.

A foot chase of possible suspects then moved into the Oakwood Estates Housing Project. Two juveniles were taken into custody in the situation, but eventually released to their parents, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said.

The Alton Police called a mutual aid request to other departments because a crowd collected and initially became unruly, but calmed after law enforcement converged on the scene.

The robbery took place at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement agencies seen on hand to assist were Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Wood River Police, Bethalto Police, Illinois State Police, East Alton Police, SIUE Police and other unmarked vehicles.

Chief Simmons said the investigation into the alleged armed robbery continues.

The chief said Tuesday was "a busy night" in Alton with other incidents the police are still investigating.

