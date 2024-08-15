ALTON - In a ceremony held recently, Police Chief Jarrett Ford swore in the four newest members of the Alton Police Department. The new officers, Isaiah Hampton, Jordan Picklesimer, Steven Vaughn, and Joshua Saucedo-Hernandez, stood side by side as they took their oaths of office.

"We are very excited to have them join the department," Chief Ford said during the ceremony. "They will soon depart for the police academy. We look forward to their successful academy training and having them join us in serving Alton."

The new officers are set to begin their training at the police academy in the coming weeks. Their addition to the force is seen as a positive step toward bolstering the department’s capabilities and enhancing public safety in Alton.

