Alton Police Chief Pulido Joins State's Attorney, Sheriff and Area Chiefs, In Condemning Bill 3653, Asks For Pause
ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido is joining the Madison County, Illinois, State's Attorney's Office, the Madison County Sheriff, and every other area Police Chief in condemning House Bill 3653 that passed this morning in the Illinois Senate.
"Please do anything you can to help pause this bill in the House to be reconsidered next session - it is not what is best for any of our communities!," Chief Pulido said.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This condemnation is supported by the following:
Madison County State's Attorney, Tom Haine
Madison County Sheriff's Office
Bethalto Police Department
Collinsville Illinois Police Department
East Alton Police Department
Edwardsville Police Department
Glen Carbon Police Department
Granite City Police Department
Grantfork Police Department
Hamel Police Department
Hartford Police Department
Madison Police Department
Marine Police Department
Maryville Police Department - Illinois
Village of Pontoon Beach
Roxana Police Department
SIUE Police Department
Village of South Roxana Police Dept
St. Jacob Police Department
Troy Police Department
Venice Police Department
Williamson Police Department
Wood River Police Department
Worden Police Department
More like this:
Related Video: