ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said there is an active police investigation occurring at Alton Square Mall late Monday afternoon.

"There are no injuries, but for everyone's safety, the mall has been evacuated," Chief Pulido.

Chief Pulido has requested that for the time being, people avoid the immediate area while the investigation is still active.

More to come as it is available.

