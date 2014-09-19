The Alton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the second suspect in the Homicide that occurred just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 6, 2014 at an abandoned home in the 1000 block of Market Street in Alton.

The investigation has revealed that Melvin L. Hayes, 39 of St. Louis, MO was shot and killed during the course of an Armed Robbery.

The first of the two suspects, Antione D. Parker, 33 of Belleville, IL, was arrested on September 9, and has been charged with three counts of Murder, one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Armed Violence. Parker is currently in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville. His bond was set at $1,000,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

Bruce D. Bradley, 38 of Fairview Heights, Illinois, has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Armed Violence and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. His bail has been set at $1,000,000 by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

Bradley is actively wanted by the Alton Police and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information of Bradley’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Alton Police Department at 618.463.3505, or the local police agency where he is located by dialing 9-1-1.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Parker Charges

