ALTON – The Alton Police Department responded carefully to a domestic violence situation in Downton Alton over the weekend.

Article continues after sponsor message

Police rushed to the scene between Danny's Lounge and Mac's Timeout, just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning when witnesses reported seeing a 30-year-old man strike his girlfriend, sending her to the ground. Following the tragic death of Katie Bunt around that same area last month, Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said his officers are responding to public domestic violence situations, especially Downtown, with even more caution.

Bunt was killed when a vehicle struck her following a dispute in nearly that same area. Simmons sad his officers kept cameras rolling when they heard it was a domestic dispute in that area. He said witnesses cooperated with police, adding the man allegedly struck the woman in full view of the general public.

Charges have not been filed against the man, so his name has not been released by authorities at this time. Simmons said the man is going to face a judge Monday afternoon. More information may be available following that hearing.

More like this: