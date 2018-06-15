ALTON - A home in the 3000 block of Belle Street was the target of an FBI raid with assistance from the Alton Police Department Thursday morning.

Witnesses claimed to see authorities at the residence as early as 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning, and detectives were still in the home until around noon. Neither the FBI nor the Alton Police Department will release details on the matter at this time, but authorities confirmed it was for narcotics. A representative from the Springfield, Illinois, FBI office said the bureau could not comment on the matter due to it being a part of an ongoing investigation. Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons forwarded all further questions to the FBI.

One neighbor described the home in question as "suspicious home," saying several varieties of vehicles would come there, park up the street and leave shortly after.

Federal charges are expected as a result of that raid.

