ALTON - Alton Police on Wednesday morning assisted U.S. Marshals to locate a person with a parole violation, Alton Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

"After going to several addresses, they arrested the person on Gerson Avenue in Alton," Pulido said. "U.S. Marshals took the person into custody and we just provided brief assistance."

