The Alton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 82 year old Alton resident, Keith E. Eads, after he was reported missing Thursday evening by a caregiver. Eads is a resident of Glenhaven Gardens in Alton and didn’t return as he was scheduled. Eads was last seen having dinner at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Thursday in Dow, Illinois.

Eads has been described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 180 pounds with grey hair and was reportedly last seen wearing denim jeans, a flannel shirt and cowboy boots. Eads reportedly walks with a walker, has a history of heart problems and is occasionally confused about his whereabouts.

Eads was driving a white, 1998, extended cab Ford F-150 bearing Oklahoma registration 174DUY.

Anyone with information about Eads’ whereabouts, or this incident, are encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department as soon as possible at 618.463.3505.

