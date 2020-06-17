ALTON - Two are in custody after a series of shootings in Alton this past weekend.

Alton Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido emphasized in each of the three shooting cases, it was not a random act of violence.

This was synopsis Pulido provided for the three shootings:

June 13 - "At approximately 2:28 a.m., officers were in the area of the Belle Meadows apartment complex, located in the 300 block of Mitchell St., when officers heard the sound of gunshots being fired in the area of that apartment complex," Pulido said. "Officers observed a vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to catch up to the vehicle on the Clark Bridge. A handgun was located in the vehicle and additional investigation was conducted.

"It was determined that was nobody was struck and or injured as a result of the gunfire. After presenting the details of the case to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, the driver of that vehicle, Floyd F. Chaney, 23 years of age, of the 2200 block of Elizabeth St., Alton, was charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. Chaney is in custody and is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond.

June 13 - 5:37 a.m - "Officers were dispatched to the Belle Meadows apartment complex, located in the 300 block of Mitchell St., regarding a large fight and gunshots being fired. After officers arrived on scene, and after additional investigation, it was revealed that during a fight in the 300 block of Mitchell St., a male subject, while armed with a handgun, began shooting in the direction of other people. Nobody was injured as a result of this gunfire. A handgun was later recovered by officers. After presenting the details of this case to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, the shooter, Joshua R. Miller, 37 years of age, of the 2200 block of Gillis St., Alton, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons (2nd Subsequent Offense) and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon. Joshua Miller is in custody and being held in lieu of $100,000 bond."

June 14 - 2:22 a.m. - "Officers became aware that the victim of a gunshot wound was being treated at a local Alton hospital. The investigation revealed that the shooting occurring the 1100 block of Highland Ave. This shooting is currently being investigated by the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. For now, no further information is going to be released in this case."

"The officers and detectives who worked on the Belle Meadows shooting cases have done a tremendous job with their investigative efforts, to be able to take two of the shooters off of the streets, within a short time frame of when the shootings occurred," Pulido said.

