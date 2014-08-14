The Alton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in two shootings this week.

Two different investigations have revealed Brandon McGee, 19 of Alton, to be the suspect in shootings that occurred within one 24 hour period.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Taylor Street at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Monday after receiving a report of a shooting. The investigation revealed that McGee discharged a semi-automatic handgun at an occupied vehicle. No one was injured, but the vehicle was damaged.

Article continues after sponsor message

At approximately 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Central Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting. The investigation again revealed McGee to be the suspect, and he had again fired a handgun in the direction of another person. During this incident, however, the shots fired by McGee struck Amaru S. Hamilton, 17 of Alton, in the leg. Hamilton was treated for non life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

McGee has been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm for this incident with bail set at $100,000 for Monday’s incident. McGee was also charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon with bail again set at $100,000 for Tuesday’s incident.

McGee is actively wanted by the Alton Police and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information of McGee’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Alton Police Department at 618.463.3505, or by dialing 9-1-1.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this:

Related Video: