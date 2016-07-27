ALTON - The Alton Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a recent homicide investigation.

Officers from the Alton Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol are actively investigating a homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 23, 2016, near the Clark Bridge. The victim of this incident has been identified as Christopher Gernigin, a 29-year-old white male from the River Bend area.

Investigators are now seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Larry E. Northcutt, Jr. Northcutt is described as a 27-year-old white male approximately five feet, eight inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Northcutt has not been charged with any crime at this time, but should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information of Northcutt’s whereabouts should not approach the subject, but instead immediately contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505, or by dialing 9-1-1.

