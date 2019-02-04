ALTON - The Alton Police had a domestic situation in the 3000 block of Glenwood Avenue on Monday afternoon and the situation ended in the apprehension of a male suspect in the case.

Originally the call came from 3100 block of Glenwood where a female victim had left the house and contacted police. Alton Police Public Information Officer Emily Hejna said the female victim sustained some injuries during the incident but said she did not wish to be treated at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

The suspect and a mutual friend then were involved in a physical altercation at the 3000 block residence. Henja said officers received information that the suspect might have a weapon, so the tactical robot was deployed to the scene to ensure the safety of all those involved.

The male suspect was reported by neighbors to have run out the back door. Alton Police soon apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit in the 2900 block of Edgewood.

The male in custody will remain there until the case is reviewed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, Officer Hejna said.

“We want to make sure people know they do not have to live in an abusive situation and can call the Alton Police or the National Domestic Hotline at any time during a problem,” she said.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: