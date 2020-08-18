ALTON - Alton Police Department officers apprehended a man operating a stolen gray Nissan vehicle from Alton across the road from the Phillips 66 station on U.S. 67 in West Alton around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police Department was alerted by the License Plate Capture and Recognition (LPR) Cameras on the Clark Bridge about the stolen vehicle. The Alton Police reacted quickly and the driver was stopped and taken into custody without incident. The LPR cameras are a specialized type of video surveillance cameras designed to capture numbers and letters of license plates on still or moving vehicles.

The vehicle was then towed from the scene.

More like this:

2 days ago - Alton Police Department Awarded Over $800,000 In Grants To Address Crime And Equipment Needs

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Confirm Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Homer Adams Parkway

Jul 26, 2023 - More Than Half Of 2023 East St. Louis Homicide Cases Cleared

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Police Respond To Vehicle Fire, Person Injured, Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital

Jun 28, 2023 - Glen Carbon Police Requests Approved By Village Board

 