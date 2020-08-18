Alton Police Apprehend Man Operating Stolen Vehicle Thanks To LPR Cameras On Clark Bridge
ALTON - Alton Police Department officers apprehended a man operating a stolen gray Nissan vehicle from Alton across the road from the Phillips 66 station on U.S. 67 in West Alton around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Alton Police Department was alerted by the License Plate Capture and Recognition (LPR) Cameras on the Clark Bridge about the stolen vehicle. The Alton Police reacted quickly and the driver was stopped and taken into custody without incident. The LPR cameras are a specialized type of video surveillance cameras designed to capture numbers and letters of license plates on still or moving vehicles.
The vehicle was then towed from the scene.
More like this: