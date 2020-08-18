ALTON - Alton Police Department officers apprehended a man operating a stolen gray Nissan vehicle from Alton across the road from the Phillips 66 station on U.S. 67 in West Alton around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Alton Police Department was alerted by the License Plate Capture and Recognition (LPR) Cameras on the Clark Bridge about the stolen vehicle. The Alton Police reacted quickly and the driver was stopped and taken into custody without incident. The LPR cameras are a specialized type of video surveillance cameras designed to capture numbers and letters of license plates on still or moving vehicles.

The vehicle was then towed from the scene.

