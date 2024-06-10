ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford announced on Monday morning, June 10, 2024, the death investigation at a residence at 3:02 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, has revealed the decedent as Roaddecker D. Watts, 68, of Alton.

Chief Ford said Roaddecker, commonly known as Roe, was a very well-known and liked person in the Alton community. He worked at JCPenney’s at Alton Square Mall for many years.

Ford added that Roe's expertise in men’s style was impeccable and his customer service was unmatched.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Roe’s family and friends," Chief Ford added.

Ford said the investigation is ongoing and the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is being assisted in the investigation by the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, and Illinois State Police.

Any further information will be released at a later time.

