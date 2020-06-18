Get The Latest News!

ALTON - A serious two-vehicle crash occurred just after 3 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Street and Broadway Avenue in Alton.

One of the vehicles was a black truck and another a white Charger. There was heavy damage reported to both vehicles.

Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. At least one was transported away by ambulance.

 