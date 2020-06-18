Alton Police and Fire Work Serious Crash, At Least One Transported By Ambulance
June 18, 2020 3:30 PM June 18, 2020 3:40 PM
ALTON - A serious two-vehicle crash occurred just after 3 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Street and Broadway Avenue in Alton.
One of the vehicles was a black truck and another a white Charger. There was heavy damage reported to both vehicles.
Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. At least one was transported away by ambulance.